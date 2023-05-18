Shubman Gill Turns Desi Spider-Man At Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Launch

The Indian cricketer Shubman Gill launched the Hindi and Punjabi trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Thursday (May 18) at an event in Mumbai. The animated film will be introducing the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. The film will also mark Shubman as the first Indian cricketer to lend his voice to the main character of Spider-Man.

In the trailer, Pavitr Prabhakar discusses what it was like to be a Spider-Man in India. The complexity of living in the best city in the world is explored in this caravan, which includes jumping over domes and landing on insulated electric cables. Additionally, this Spider-Man has Maya Aunty, with whom he enjoys 'chai' each evening.

More about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revolves around Pavitr Prabhakar, who was raised by his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim after losing both of his parents when he was a young child. Before Pavitr was able to secure a half-scholarship to attend a prestigious institute in Mumbai, the family resided in a village. Despite their financial struggles, Bhim and Maya were adamant about giving the intelligent young man a chance for a better future.

Because of his origins, Pavitr's peers in Mumbai bully and treat him unfairly. Thankfully, he finds comfort in his friendship with Meera Jain, a popular girl who became his lone friend. The difficulties of city life were evident, just as they would be for a newcomer, but Pavitr persisted. At the same time, he had a dream about a yogi who talks about enormous evil and abilities.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K Thompson and Kemp Powers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in 10 languages. The list of languages include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. The film will release in theatres on June 1, 2023. The film will hit the big screens a day prior to the worldwide release.