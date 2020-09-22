Sicario Ending Explained: What Happens To Alejandro At The End Of The Movie? Read Here

The name of the film Sicario means 'hitman' in Spanish, which sets the grim mood of the film. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the action thriller stars Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt and Daniel Kaluuya in the lead roles. It follows the adventures of an FBI agent enlisted by the US government to bring in the leader of a Mexican drug cartel. For all those who are wondering about the ending of Sicario, here's how the movie ends.

Sicario Ending explained

Throughout Sicario, Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) keeps questioning the morals and ethics of the government task force. Adding to her dilemma is Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) and Graver's (Josh Brolin) cynical sense of morality. In the end, she lies that the investigation process was carried out legally. However, their actions do not bring an end to the cartel. Just Fausto and his men are replaced and new people take their place now. The violence continues.

What does the ending of Sicario: Day of the Soldado mean?

Sicario: Day of Soldado is the sequel to the 2015 movie. At the end of Day of Soldado, everything thinks Alejandro is dead after he was shot by a budding gang member, Miguel (Elijah Rodriguez). However, a year later it seems that Alejandro is alive but with a gaping hole in his cheek where he was shot. He seeks out Miguel who had escaped the slaughter but was abandoned by his group. Alejandro asks him if he wants to be a hitman and decides to train the young man. He has a change of heart unlike his hitman self previously.

Who does Alejandro kill at the end of Sicario?

Alejandro does not kill anyone at the end of Sicario. Unlike what the audience expected, Alejandro decides to train Miguel despite the boy trying to kill him. He lets go of his assassination streak unlike what he did with Fausto's sons in the 2015 movie. This seems to come after his relationship with Isabela in whom he sees his dead daughter.

Sicario 3?

The ending of Sicario: Day of Soldado seems to hint towards a third movie in the franchise. It seems he will make Miguel his apprentice and with his help seek out the Reyes empire. It seems that Alejandro and Matt will be on opposite sides of the law and Kate Macer will make a comeback. There might also be a union between Alejandro and Macer as the two movies, in their own way, have ideologically brought the two characters at the same place.

