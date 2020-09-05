'Im Thinking Of Ending Things' Movie Ending Explained: How Is The Janitor Related To Jake?

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is the latest addition to Netflix’s mystery thriller section. The film is an adaptation of Ian Reid. The Netflix film has been directed by Charlie Kaufman and stars Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a film that revolves around a couple who go to a remote farm to meet the male protagonist’s family. But soon things take a turn for the worst and many dark secrets are uncovered. So why has the film’s ending left people baffled? Find out below.

‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ movie ending

Hollywood and many movie industries across the globe are producing mystery thrillers that have open endings. While many of these films have an original script, some of them are book adaptations. I’m Thinking of Ending Things is the latest mystery thriller adaptation that premiered on Netflix. Although the film’s story is simple, its ending has left people confused.

Also read | From 'Away' To 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India', Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend

I’m Thinking of Ending Things ends on a note that whatever has happened in the film from start to finish is just representation. The film’s a film in itself that projects mental images created by a janitor. The school’s janitor has created an aspirational image of his life, that he failed to achieve.

‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ movie ending explained

As mentioned above scene that the viewers have witnessed in I’m Thinking of Ending Things I a projection. Hence Jake never had a girlfriend and he visualised a girl who he considers as his ideal woman and thinks he might stumble upon her in a bar. The journey that Jake takes on with his new girlfriend is also fake.

All the visuals present during the road trip are Jake’s unfulfilled wishes. The images are filled with fine detail since they are our lead’s obsession. Jake’s obsession for a better life led him to create a storyline for himself that he could indulge in.

Also read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Netflix Deal To Be Examined By Royal Officials

The film’s title, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, now stands a dead giveaway about the film’s ending. It not only denotes Jake’s imaginary girlfriend wanting to end their relationship but also the janitor wanting to take his life.

Hence the movie ends with the janitor committing suicide. This ending has been explained in detail in Ian Reid’s book. In the book, the final few pages of the book narrated through Jake’s girlfriend’s perspective. These pages also explain in detail how Jake fuses into his girlfriend and finally, the girlfriend turns out to be the janitor.

Also read | 'Karan-Arjun': Netflix Asks For ‘wrong Answers Only’, Netizens Leave Hilarious Replies

Also read | Hilary Swank Got Inspired By Late Kalpana Chawla To Play An Astronaut In Netflix's 'Away'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.