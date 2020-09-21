School Daze Ending Explained: What Is The Meaning Of Dap's Last Dialogue? Know More

School Daze is a cult classic Hollywood movie based on the issues of colourism, hair-texture bias, classism and elitism within the African American community, especially in universities. Although the 1988-release is said to be a musical comedy, it is far from being so. Directed by Spike Lee, it has major scenes inspired by his own college experience in the Atlanta University Center as a Morehouse student. The plot of School Daze revolves around the clash between a fraternity and sorority just before the Homecoming Weekend.

The plot of School Daze

Vaughan Dunlap, popularly known as Dap is more into politics at the Mission College, a historically all-black college. He leads anti-apartheid protests in the college. He also gets into a squirmish during the homecoming week with the Julian Dean, who is also the head of the Gamma Phi frat. Dap's younger cousin brother, Darrel is the newest pledge at Gamma Phi and he is ordered to bring a girl to the frat house. But he and the other pledges are unable to do it.

Gamma Rays, a sorority counter-part of Gamma Phi and is headed by Julian's girlfriend called Jane Toussaint. She is more light-skinned than her classmates with straightened hair unlike her other classmates, especially Rachel Meadows who is Dap's girlfriend. This causes friction between them often based on hair-texture and politics.

Dap and Rachel have a fallout as she wants to rush in a sorority. During the homecoming parade, Dap also gets into a fistfight with the Gamma Phi. Later he is threatened to be expelled by the authorities if he does not curb his activism. However, Dap still gets embroiled in another fight with Julian as he confronts the latter about Darrel's pledge task. During the Greek step-up show, Dap makes another ruckus with the Gamma Phi boys. Dap later again tries to reconcile with Rachel.

School Daze ending explained

Just before the homecoming dance, Darell and the other pledges are made to go through some of the toughest tasks for their initiation process. They are nonetheless accepted as members of Gamma Phi. At the homecoming dance, the Gammas have their own celebration. Julian, however, forces his girlfriend Jane to get physically intimate with Darell. But later he rejects her and leaves. When Darrel comes and tells this to Dap, he gets very angry.

The next morning, Dap wakes up the whole campus after the questionable incidents from the homecoming dance. Julian comes to confront Dap tearfully. Dap looks directly at the viewers, however, breaking the fourth wall to say "Please Wake Up". He hints at the wrongs that have been happening at the campus of Mission College and almost all the colleges around the country. He also hints at the issues of classism, colourism and elitism and asks the viewers to wake up and fight against them.

Who were the Gama Rays in School Daze?

As mentioned, Gama Rays are the sorority counterpart of Gamma Phi. These are one of the elite fra and sorority houses for the students on the campus of Mission College. They considered themselves privileged and elite and shunned anyone who was not them.

