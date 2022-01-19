Sidney Poitier's Death Certificate Reveals Actor Passed Away Due To Heart Failure

While the celebrities and fans mourn the loss of the legendary star Sidney Poitier, the reason behind his death was recently revealed and it was stated that though the actor was suffering from Prostate Cancer and Dementia for several years, he did not die of it.

According to ETonline, it was revealed that the primary cause of death of Sidney Poitier, who died on 6 January 2022 at the age of 94, was heart failure. A source close to his family told the outlet that the actor had been bedridden for a while and passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, California. It was also mentioned that his family was beside him when he passed away.

Numerous celebrities, as well as fans, paid tribute to the late actor and recalled the quality time they spent with him. Sidney Poitier's family also released a statement during the time of his death and mentioned that there were no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness that they were feeling. Stating further, they also mentioned that he was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and mortal fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first.

The statement further read, "His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many have been touched by our dad’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back."

Sidney Poitier's daughter pens a tribute

Even his daughter, Sydney Poitier took to her Instagram handle and offered a heartfelt tribute to him stating how much she loved him and will miss him every day. Take a look at her post-

Image: Instagram/@sydneypoitierheartsong