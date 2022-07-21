Simu Liu Makes His Red Carpet Debut With Rumoured Girlfriend Jade Bender At ESPY Awards

While the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is currently gearing up for the release of some of his highly-awaited movies namely Barbie, Arthur the King, One True Loves along with an Untitled Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, the actor recently made heads turn as he attended the ESPY Awards 2022 with his rumoured girlfriend.

Simu Liu makes red carpet debut with rumoured girlfriend Jade Bender

According to People, it was recently revealed that the notable Marvel actor Simu Liu left his fans surprised with his recent appearance at the ESPY awards 2022 when the actor arrived in style with none other than his rumoured girlfriend Jade Bender. Simu Liu was seen sporting an all-blue suit with glossy shoes while his alleged girlfriend Jade Bender looked dapper in a shimmery outfit with silver strappy heels.

While the duo are yet to announce their relationship, they were earlier spotted at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in Los Angeles. Moreover, Simu Liu and Jade Bender were also seen in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles while leaving a restaurant after dinner.

For those who are unaware, Jade Bender is a notable actor and has been a part of a couple of movies and shows namely Major Crimes, Senior Year and Night School.

A while ago, Simu Liu opened up about the success of his film Shang Chi and revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home 'cheated' to beat the Simu Liu starrer project in terms of collections at ticket windows. As per the reports of Comicbook, he talked about the Spider Man's success and stated, "We had such a great run. Shang-Chi came out, we saved cinema, we set a Labor Day box office record. And then Spider-Man came along." He laughs and further continues "In my humble opinion, great movie, loved it. I grew up watching [Spider-Man movies], I've seen all of them. But in my opinion, [they] deployed a cheat code and brought back nostalgia all the way [from 20 years ago]."

Image: Shutterstock