Sir David Attenborough's Net Worth Proves That He Has Succeeded 'the Trials Of Life'; Read

English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough has been a part of many documentaries in his career and has worked as a narrator and presenter in many shows. Here is everything you need to know about Sir David Attenborough’s mighty net worth. Read more details about the naturalist's achievements.

Sir David Attenborough's net worth

As per a report published in express.co.uk, Sir David Attenborough’s net worth is estimated to be around 24 million Euros. Converted in rupees, Attenborough’s net worth becomes Rs 2,05,73,65,762 (Rs 205.73 crores). As per a report published in mansionglobal.com, Sir David Attenborough owned the famous Hayden Hall House, in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

However, the place is currently put on the market for a whopping 8,75,000 Euros. The report further claims that the property and its ancillary buildings were sold and converted into a series of luxury apartments in the 1980s. In 2002, Sir David Attenborough was named among the 100 Greatest Britons in a UK-wide poll for the BBC. More so, the naturalist is the only person to have won BAFTAs for programs in each of black and white, colour, HD, 3D and 4K.

David broke Aniston's record:

According to the Guinness World Records, Sir David Attenborough recently made it to the news when he broke the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram, reaching the milestone in just over four hours. The record was previously set by Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, who reached the one million mark in five hours and 16 minutes in 2019. Sir David has already crossed more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram. Reportedly, the naturalist plans to use his account to share important messages about saving the planet and possible solutions for tackling climate change.

On the work front:

Attenborough's contribution to broadcasting and wildlife film-making has earned him worldwide recognition. Attenborough has presented the much-acclaimed tribal documentary called The Tribal Eye and The Explorers. More so, he also presented a BBC children's series about cryptozoology entitled Fabulous Animals, which also featured mythical creatures such as the griffin and Kraken, making the shows highly interesting. Some of his best-known work includes Life on Earth, The Living Planet and The Trials of Life.

