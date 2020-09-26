MASSIVE: Kshitij Ravi Prasad Arrested By NCB; Was Named By Rakul Preet Singh And A Peddler

In a massive development, Kshitij Ravi Prasad who has been named in the Bollywood drug case, was questioned by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede again on Saturday, following which he has been arrested. As per sources, Kshitij has revealed the named of five Bollywood celebrities and two Producers during the in interrogation so far.

Kshitij was named by an alleged drug peddler Ankush Arneja, as well as actor Rakul Preet Singh in their confessions to the agency. Rakul named him for supplying drugs to her close associates in Bollywood. Kshitij was picked up following raids at his Versova residence where drugs were seized.

Meanwhile, another person, Anubhav Chopra has not been given a clean chit by the NCB and will be summoned once again on Saturday, following his questioning past midnight the previous day. Anubhav Chopra was summoned by the agency after Kshitij was picked up from his residence.

Rakul Preet admits Kshitij supplied drugs

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, in her admission to the NCB on Friday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe, has named four top actors and Kshitij in her statement. Rakul Preet has denied consuming drugs but has admitted that Kshitij Ravi Prasad was involved in some activities, sources said.

Rakul has also given several details to NCB after which KPS Malhotra questioned Kshitij in the NCB Mumbai Zonal office. Further, Rakul Preet has claimed that Kshitij Prasad had approached her to work as his conduit. She also confessed that Rhea Chakraborty would get drugs delivered to her home and that the contraband seized from her residence belonged to Rhea.

Drugs seized from Kshitij's residence

Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up from his Versova residence on Friday after the agency conducted raids there. Marijuana has been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well. Alleged peddler Ankush Arneja had confessed to the agency, many times, that Kshitij procured drugs from him.

Karan Johar, meanwhile, had distanced himself and Dharma Productions from both Kshitij and Anubhav, claiming that they weren't full time employees, were not personally known to him, and that it is not his concern what they do in their personal time. He also refuted using drugs himself. About Kshitij specifically, Karan Johar said, "Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually didn't materialise."

