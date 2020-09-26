PM Modi To Address UNGA; India's Global Anti-Covid Fight, Counter-terror, Climate On Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at 6.30 pm on Saturday. PM Modi, who is scheduled to be the first speaker on Saturday, will address the assembly via a pre-recorded video statement that will be broadcasted at the UNGA hall in New York.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi is expected to address India‘s priorities at the United Nations and the need to promote and strengthen global action on counterterrorism.

Topics likely to be addressed

India, which is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2 years is expected to advocate transparency in listing and delisting of entities and individuals in the sanction committees and finalizing mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission. The PM is also said to touch upon the need to continue active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change as well as India's contribution to the global cooperation against COVID-19. During the hardships of the pandemic, India had extended aid to more than 150 countries and has emerged as a pharmacy to the world.

This year is also the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and India will reiterate its commitments and achievements in women-led development. India will also refer to its role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

75th UNGA session

This year world leaders are addressing the assembly session virtually on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the 75th UNGA is --- "The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action". The General Debate, that runs from September 22 to 29, will see 119 Heads of State and 54 Heads of Government speak via pre-recorded video statements for the various summits and sessions that will be played in the iconic General Assembly hall.

(With Agency Inputs)