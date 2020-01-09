'Slumdog Millionaire' And Other Rags To Riches Movies To Motivate You

Hollywood movies, over the years, have covered a wide range of issues and concepts. The innovative nature of the script is what gets the industry its due respect. There are a number of films made in the English language that focus on motivating the audience with the “rags to riches” concept. Here is a list of a few films based on this notion.

Best films based on 'rags to riches'

1. Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Slumdog Millionaire is a drama film released in 2008. The film revolves around a man who goes to a quiz show and wins big. It was directed by Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan. Slumdog Millionaire stars actors like Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film won a number of academy awards as well.

2. The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network is a film released in the year 2013. The film was directed by David Flincher. It revolves around a Harward student, Mark Zuckerberg, and his journey. The film is based on real-life events. The Social Network stars actors like Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake in pivotal roles. The film received a number for awards for the plot and performance.

3. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is another biography film released in the year 2013. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese. The story of the film revolves around a man who is a stockbroker. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles. The Wolf of Wall Street received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike.

4. The Internship (2013)

The Internship is a comedy film released in the year 2013. The film revolves around two salesmen and their internship at Google. The film was directed by Shawn Levy. It stars the actors Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson in pivotal roles, amongst others. The Internship was loved by a number of people.

