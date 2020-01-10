The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sofia Vergara Announces 'Modern Family's' Final Episode With Cast

Hollywood News

At the recently held ABC conference held in California, Sofia Vergara was seen having a ball at the event with her costars. Check out some inside pictures

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sofia Vergara

Modern Family, which is one of the longest-running shows to grace American television, is now coming to the end of its run angle after 11 glorious years. Recently, the makers of the Modern Family arranged the ABC 2020 Winter TCA conference in Pasadena, California to reveal that the show will be taken off the air, effective from April 8, 2020. The event witnessed the much-loved show’s entire cast in presence, donning their best attires. However, actor Sofia Vergara caught the audience’s attention, as the actor seemingly ‘lived’ her big night. Here are the details.

Also Read | You'll Never Guess Which Actual Modern Family Visited Modern Family's Set

Sofia Vergara has a gala time at the TCA's

Be it her witty comebacks to trolls or her outspokenness during interviews, Sofia Vergara has time and again impressed masses with her jovial and lively personality. It seems like Sofia Vergara really enjoyed her night at the ABC 2020 Winter TCA conference with her co-stars, as many inside pictures from the event surfaced online. Sofia Vergara also took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of inside selfies, featuring the actor and her co-stars from Modern Family. In one of the pictures shared, Sofia Vergara can be seen posing for a quick selfie with co-star Jolie Bowen. For the event, Sofia went for a body-hugging strappy black dress. Teaming her look with a pair of shiny black stilettoes, the actor kept her makeup minimal. Here are some pictures from the event:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And Sussane Khan's 'modern Family' Vacation In France

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Also Read | Courteney Cox And David Beckham To Star In An Episode Of Modern Family

Fans react on the end of Modern Family

Also Read | David Beckham Flaunts Acting Skills In Awkward Modern Family Cameo Alongside Courteney Cox

(Image Source: Sofia Vergara Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU SEEKS PEOPLE'S SUPPORT
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON: TRUMP
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
NETIZENS AWSTRUCK