Hrithik Roshan And Sussane Khan's 'modern Family' Vacation In France

Celeb vacations often become the talk of the town. From Virushka’s mountain trips to Jack Black’s underwater fiesta, fans are always keen about what their favourite celebrities are up to. Recently, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife took to her social media handle to share a few photos of her ‘modern family’ vacation with her fans. Read more to know about Hrithik Roshan’s family vacation.

The Modern Family Vacation

Hrithik and Sussanne were seen having a gala time at their French holiday. Sussanne Khan posted a series of photographs on her Instagram handle which featured family and friends. On the post, the caption read, “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad, Cousins and brothers, Sisters, Grandparents, Granduncle n aunt and 2 friends... new bonds and a heart full of smiles. The everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes.” Here is the Instagram post:

The post featured several members of the Roshan family, and also included close friends. It has garnered over 40 thousand likes within a day of its upload, and fans are flooding the comment sections. Fans of Hrithik Roshan were seen asking about why the Hrithik and Sussanne are not married anymore, where Hrithik has been referred to as ‘Duggu.’ In a previous post by Sussanne Khan, she had referred to Hrithik as her soulmate. For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in a grand celebration in 2000, which came to an end in the year 2014. Fans were left heartbroken over the fact that their favourite couple got divorced.

