India, Bahrain Discuss Deepening Bilateral Cooperation In Financial, Business Domains

India’s newly appointed ambassador to Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava, met with the country’s Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa on Sunday, October 4. According to reports, the officials discussed bilateral cooperation as well as several ways to strengthen India-Bahrain cooperation in the financial and business sectors.

Improving India-Bahrain relations

As per reports, the India Embassy in a tweet said, "Ambassador Piyush Srivastava called on HE Sheikh Salman AlKhalifa Minister of Finance And National Economy discussed the development of Bahrain-India Relations on various levels which contributed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in Financial and Business Sector”.

During the interaction, the leaders also discussed ways to bolster the economic partnership between India and Bahrain as well as improve investment opportunities as well as issues of common interest.

Kingdom of Bahrain normalizes relations with Israel

Last month Bahrain signed the historic Abrahams accord along with representatives from Israel, UAE and the United States. Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to normalise relations with Israel after Egypt, Jordan and the UAE. The peace agreement which also included the UAE stated that the Arnab nations will henceforth normalise diplomatic relations with Israel as well as exchange ambassadors, establish embassies and enter into trade deals.

The peace agreement was signed by Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. After the signing, Donald Trump urged other Middle Eastern countries to follow the UAE and Bahrain’s lead and enter into peace agreements with Israel.

