Sofia Vergara Gets Teary-eyed After She Recalls Brother's Death On 'America's Got Talent'

The recent episode of America’s Got Talent witnessed actor Sofia Vergara in an emotional state after a contestant named Brandon Leake took the stage to perform a recital of a poem. In his performance, Brandon paid a tribute to his sister, who had passed away in the 90s. After the performance was over, Sofia Vergara mentioned that she resonated with him, as she lost her brother the same year Brandon lost his sister.

The actor mentioned that she could relate to Brandon’s pain and remarked that she knew what this feels like. Adding to the same, Sofia Vergara mentioned that she knows what it is to have somebody taken from you without your knowledge. Speaking about Brandon’s poem, Vergara concluded that the recital was ‘beautiful for her’.

Sofia's brother Rafael Vergara's death:

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Sofia’s brother Rafael Jose Vergara was born in 1971 and was kidnapped in 1994. Reportedly, the Vergara family paid the ransom, however, in 1996, the kidnappers made another attempt, but this time Rafael put up a fight, during which he was gunned down. As per reports, Rafael was 26 when he left for his heavenly abode. Despite all attempts of the policemen to find the killers, they have never been found, claims a report published by a news portal. The report further adds that there were no witnesses of the event, but till now that case remains one of the most mysterious in the criminal history.

Sofia's work

Sofia Vergara shot to prominence with her performance in Modern Family, which is one of the longest-running shows to grace American television. The show came to the end of its run angle after 11 glorious years. To announce the same, the makers of the Modern Family had arranged the ABC 2020 Winter TCA conference in Pasadena, California and the event witnessed the much-loved show's entire cast in presence. Starring Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara and Julie Bowen in the leading roles, the story of Modern Family narrates the trials and tribulations which three different, but related families face in their own uniquely comedic ways.

