Sonu Sood Spills Beans On Possibility To Reunite For Jackie Chan Starrer 'Kung Fu Yoga 2'

Actor Sonu Sood is currently gearing up for his upcoming youth-based reality show Roadies 18. After filming for MTV's popular reality show in South Africa for around 45 days, the R... Rajkumar actor recently came back to India.

After expressing his excitement for his upcoming adventure-based reality show, Sonu recently opened up on the Jackie Chan starrer action-adventure film Kung Fu Yoga and also hinted at the possibilities of Kung Fu Yoga 2.

Sonu Sood spills beans on Kung Fu Yoga 2

Jackie Chan starrer Kung Fu Yoga was one of the biggest grossing films. Written and directed by Stanley Tong, it also starred Indian actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, and Amyra Dastur. Recently, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Sonu Sood opened up on the possibility of reuniting with Jackie Chan again for their 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga.

When asked about working with Jackie Chan again, Sonu Sood said-

“I don’t know. They (makers) had planned, but after that Corona happened. They were writing the script. In fact, our director had plans, and had even shared the idea with me. But then the whole Corona thing came, and lots of things have happened, especially in China also.”

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor further added-“Hopefully, when everything settles down, aur phir vapas kuch na kuch acha hoga, toh vapas camera ke samne aa jayenge.” Talking about Kung Fu Yoga 2's script under development, Sonu further stated “They had plans to do that, they had written and shared the idea too. I hope it happens soon”

Sonu Sood on the work front

Sonu Sood will be next seen in Roadies replacing Rannvijay Singha in the show. Apart from Roadies, the actor also has projects like Prithviraj and Acharya in his kitty.

Image: PTI/AP