Sophie Turner Urges People Not To Drink Disinfectant After Donald Trump's Speech

The audience was completely taken aback when US President Donald Trump suggested during one of his briefings the idea of injecting humans with disinfectants. People all over the globe are roasting him and calling him out for putting out the idea that people should ingest dangerous chemicals, which in reality are actually likely to kill them. The Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner also urged people not to listen to him.

Sophie Turner urges people not to drink disinfectants

Sophie Turner shared a video on her social media story where she is seen lying in bed. It seems that she just woke up as she wipes her eyes to feel refreshed. Wishing everyone a good morning, the actor tells people not to listen to Donald Trump. Joe Biden, who is running for the 2020 Presidential elections also tweeted and asked people not to drink disinfectants.

Donald Trump's speech went so viral that Lysol and Tidepods began trending on Twitter. Lysol later officially released a statement and clarified that under no circumstance should people inject themselves with disinfectants. They added that all the products should only be used as intended and in lines of the product guidelines. They also requested people to read the label and safety information carefully.

It turns out that some viewers did take the President's suggestion very seriously. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency also had to tweet out asking people not to do anything of the sort. The agency received calls from over 100 people who called in to ask about Trump's suggestion. Donald Trump later claimed the next day that he was just being "sarcastic".

