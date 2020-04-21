Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner donate 100 meals to LA hospital amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic which is increasing at a rapid pace is considered to be one of the darkest periods in modern times where everyone is suffering on a collective end. With several celebrities extending their helping hand in whatever best possible amid the outbreak, Hollywood’s power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are also doing their part to help humanity.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donate 100 hot meals

The couple extended their helping hand to Fueling The Fearless campaign, which is a non-profit organization that hires local restaurants struggling to make ends meet due to the coronavirus outbreak. The non-profit organization in an Instagram post revealed that Joe and Sophie along with Jonas' manager Phil McIntyre and his wife Shonda joined hands with the organization and donated 100 hot meals to East LA Doctors Hospital.

The caption of the post read, “A BIG THANK YOU to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Phil McIntyre, Shonda for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support."



"The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten. Through these types of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together. So again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for taking care of LA nurses and doctors. #eastla #healthcareheroes," the caption added.





In the pictures, the volunteers of the organization can be posing in masks with a victory sign for the cameras. In another picture, they also shared images of the food and how it is packed keeping all the hygiene factors in mind. Last snap included the boxes being packed and stored in the car for distribution.

The fans of the stars sent out their appreciations and gratitude remarks in the comment section. Some fans thanked the stars for their contribution while there were some who thanked the hospital for sending out food. One of the users thanked the people and the volunteers and wrote, "Thank you for your big hearts." Another user chimed in and wrote, "Thank you for everything, stay safe." A third user wrote, "That’s my hospital! Thank you so much!!! It was delicious ."

