Sophie Turner Reveals Why Joe Jonas Has Been Finding It Tough To Practice Self-isolation

Sophie Turner recently spoke to a leading daily how her home quarantine has been so far. She also spoke about how her husband, Joe Jonas, has not been able to take it well as he is a social butterfly. She also expressed her confusion over people not being able to do so little as staying home is the easiest thing, according to her.

Sophie Turner speaks about Joe Jonas’ tough time in self-quarantine

Sophie Turner was recently asked by a leading daily about how she and her husband have been dealing with social distancing. She told the leading daily that everything seems to be working in her favour. She said that Joe is struggling to deal with it and is spending time with her. She also added that it has turned out to be a prison for him but it is working well for her.

Sophie Turner spoke about how she is an introvert and can stay home all day. She also talked about how difficult it has been for most people. However, she was of the opinion that she could not understand why people were struggling to practice social distancing. She said towards the end that all people have to do is to stay home which is great.

Read Sophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly For Choosing Her "freedom" During Coronavirus Scare

Also read Sophie Turner Urges People To 'stay Inside And Don’t Be Stupid' As World Battles Pandemic

Sophie Turner points out the perks of having an Italian husband

Sophie Turner recently posted a picture of her husband Joe Jonas with a plate of white sauce pasta that he had cooked. In the caption for the post, she has also mentioned how this is the perk of marrying a good Italian boy. Have a look at the adorable post here.

Image Courtesy: Sophie Turner Instagram

Read Sophie Turner Battles Snow Once Again In 'Survive' Trailer With Corey Hawkins

Also read Sophie Turner To Katy Perry; A Look At Celebrities Who Are Expecting In 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.