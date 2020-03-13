'Soul Trailer' Released | Why Does Jamie Foxx's Movie Character Want To Come Back To Life?

Jamie Foxx, who just received the Spotlight Award at the annual Gala for his film Just Mercy, is back with a bang with a Pixar movie. The movie is titled Soul and Jamie Foxx would be lending his voice to the main protagonist in the animated movie along with Tina Fey. Check out what Jamie Foxx has to say about this uniquely scripted movie.

ALSO READ| BTS' New Album Map Of The Soul 7's Second Comeback Trailer 'Outro: Ego' Out, Watch Video

Why does Jamie Foxx want to come back to life in Soul?

Disney and Pixar’s new movie Soul is all about the story of Joe Gardner, whose voiceover is done by the comedy king Jamie Foxx. Joe Gardner is a music teacher in a school who falls into a manhole one unfortunate day. He then finds out that he is actually in a soul world where the souls are given specific qualities and attributes before they are sent into the human world as a baby.

This would be second Pixar studio movie of the year after the movie Onward which starred Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. There are a lot of expectations with Jamie’s movie Soul as the movie is directed by the same director who is known to have released successful movies in the past, including Up and Inside Out.

In the trailer, we can see that Jamie’s character in the movie wants to come back to life as he has one undone deed left to be completed on Earth before he is ready to die. Because just before Joe Gardner feel into the manhole, he actually got himself a chance to perform jazz on stage. However, things are not as easy as they seem because the souls can’t just escape out of the soul world. One can see Joe taking the help of Tina Fey’s character called 22 to escape out of the soul world.

ALSO READ| Jamie Foxx Tricks Pre-Super Bowl Gala Crowd With ‘Beyoncé’

The new Pixar movie Soul and why one should watch it?

Soul is a new animated film by Pixar Studios starring Jamie Foxx as a middle-school band teacher whose passion is jazz. Tina Fey has lent her voice to the character of a soul named 22. The other star cast, apart from Jamie and Tina Fey, includes Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs, among many others. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.

The movie is based on two important lessons in life. First being that the time on Earth is very short and it is important to use this time very efficiently. Secondly, the movie makes one ponder about the question "You wanna become the person that you were born to be?’" It is one of Pixar's movies where the topic of death is shown lightly with an important and lasting lesson to take away from the film.

ALSO READ| Jamie Foxx To Receive A Spotlight Award At The Palm Spring Film Festival For 'Just Mercy'

ALSO READ| Soul: Jamie Foxx Is Soul-searching As A Jazz Singer With Tina Fey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.