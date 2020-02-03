BTS' New Album Map Of The Soul 7's Second Comeback Trailer 'Outro: Ego' Out, Watch Video

K pop sensation BTS has evidently been enjoying the global following. The band recently performed at the Grammys with Lil Nas X and was widely appreciated by fans. In the recent past, when BTS dropped their first comeback trailer Interlude: Shadow, fans anticipated their second comeback trailer to be another dark song. However, the band didn’t follow the predictions and decided to surprise their fans with a song that is full of joy and hope as they launched their second comeback trailer titled Outro: Ego.

The first trailer was sung by Saga, the second trailer that is Outro: Ego is sung by J Hope. This new song which is dubbed as the BTS’ second comeback trailer sees Hobi spreading love through some peppy music.

This new music is very different from that of the first track released by BTS. The track is a lot more joyful and has frequent mentions of the ARMY through art. The video has a glimpse of childhood pictures of J Hope where he is seen holding a birthday cake in his hand. In some shots of the video, the singer is also seen turning into several Gods before suiting up. While these elements get the audience hooked to the video, the lyrics by J Hope add a beautiful touch to the visuals.

The Korean Rapper J-Hope in the song talks about overcoming negative forces to pursue his dreams. J-Hope also mentions about his struggles in the past and how he learned to trust his own self and pushed himself forward to achieve everything he has now.

About Map Of The Soul 7

BTS’ fourth full album Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21, 2020, followed by the music video launch on February 28, 2020. The comeback which made the Army-fandom wait for over ten months is extensive with consecutive activities happening for the fandom. BTS has already released the comeback trailer cum music video that is Suga’s Interlude: Shadow which is a dark rap song. On January 17, 2020, IST, marks the release of a single which will be performed by MN Dance Company. Furthermore, another single released on February 3, 2020, which is titled Outro: Ego by J-Hope.

