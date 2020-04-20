'Spectre' Is The Third James Bond Movie To Show Bond's Personal Home; Read More Trivia

Spectre is the 24th Bond film and is directed by Sam Mendes. The movie marks the fourth appearance by Daniel Craig as James Bond. The film also stars Léa Seydoux and Monica Belluci as Bond Girls. Christoph Waltz has played the role of the antagonist in the film. The film unravels a conspiracy about a sinister organisation named Spectre. Did you know that this is the third Bond film to show Bond’s personal residence? Read about the interesting details, facts and trivia of the Spectre.

Daniel Craig said that it was getting harder to stay physically fit for his shirtless scenes as James Bond at the age of forty-seven, and that he worked out for six months for this film.

James Bond's car in this movie is an Aston Martin DB10. This car is exclusively created for James Bond and only has limited models.

According to reports, Christopher Nolan was being considered to direct this movie, but Sam Mendes decided to step in. Associate producer Gregg Wilson said that they have an open mind when it comes to directors.

This is the third James Bond movie to show Bond's personal residence.

This marks the fourth appearance by Daniel Craig as James Bond. No Time To Die marks the fifth and the final outing of Daniel Craig as James Bond.

This is the first Daniel Craig's James Bond movie where the main villain is caught, apprehended and arrested, instead of getting killed off.

Dave Bautista is the fourth actor with a pro wrestling background to play a James Bond villain.

Daniel Craig is allegedly the highest-paid actor to portray James Bond.

The climax of the film involved the real Westminster Bridge in London and on a full-fledged replica built on the 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios.

At the age of fifty-one in the film Spectre, Monica Bellucci is the oldest Bond Girls and is considered to be one of the classiest.

