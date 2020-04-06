James Bond Actor Lea Seydoux Says She Is Not Here To Please Bond's Sexuality

Lea Seydoux is the latest French actor in Hollywood. After she joined Hollywood, she talked about how she feels that the #MeToo movement is riddled with hypocrisy. She said so because a lot of victims only chose to speak because the campaign was going well. Lea Seydoux also shared her insights about the #MeToo movement in context to her role in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. She expressed that she was not in Hollywood to please Bond’s sexuality. Here is what James Bond actor Lea Seydoux had to say about her role in Bond film.

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Actress Lea Seydoux on her role

Lea Seydoux is a French actor and will be seen in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. Over the years, James Bond girls have been stereotyped for being charmed by secret agent's raw sexuality. Lea Seydoux came out and said to a media portal that her character is not stereotyped and neither it is cliched. She added that her role in the film is of a real woman who is very interesting in itself. She also added that this is what we, as a society, need. Lea Seydoux the added that “We are not here to please Bond’s sexuality.”

James Bond No Time To Die actress Lea Seydoux also expressed that there is a lot of hypocrisy as people know about the #MeToo situation. She also added that she also was taken advantage of. She said that it is a good time to be a feminist. She also added that everyone also should be masculine and vice versa too. Furthermore, she thinks that men should be feminists too. She also added that everyone should support each other.

