James Bond Star Lea Seydoux Talks About MeToo Movement; Says 'it's Riddled With Hypocrisy'

In 2107, the #MeToo movement made headlines across the globe when Hollywood female actors came out in the open and spoke about sex offenders in the movie business and shared their stories. While people applauded the courage of these women and took inspiration from them, some critics had a different set of ideas. Recently, actor Lea Seydoux shared her insights about the MeToo movement and shared some insights into the much-controversial subject.

Recently, actor Lea Seydoux, who will be next seen in the much-anticipated James Bond film, No Time To Die, spoke about the MeToo movement and revealed that the movement is riddled with hypocrisy, as a lot of victims only chose to speak out after the campaign began. Adding to the same, Lea Seydoux expressed her disappointment with those people, who kept quiet about the levels of harassment before the movement started. Moreover, Lea Seydoux revealed that many people take advantage of the situation and come out as a false victim. Furthermore, Lea Seydoux explained that forgiveness is the way forward.

Speaking about feminism, Lea Seydoux remarked that there should be less focus on those women, who stand together in solidarity. Adding to the same, Lea Seydoux remarked that being a feminist, one shouldn’t be masculinist and vice-versa.

No Time To Die

Starring Rami Malek, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux in the leading role, No Time To Die is a forthcoming spy film and the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series, which is produced by Eon Productions. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die follows the story of James Bond, who is recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, however, finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with dangerous new technology.

