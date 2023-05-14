Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Release Date, Cast, Runtime, All You Need To Know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release across globes in theatres on June 2, 2023. The second part of the film will narrate the story of none other than Miles Morales after he teams up with other Spider-people and his love interest Gwen Stacy. The first part titled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released back in 2018 and won an Oscar.

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered," read the official synopsis. In this film, Shameik Moore will give voice to the character of Miles Morales. Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld will play Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac will lend his voice to Miguel O'Hara's character.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

The official handle of Spider-Verse dropped the trailer of the film with the caption, "One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. 🕷 Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the #SpiderVerse now." The trailer of the film gave fans a glimpse into the life of Miles. However, Gwen Stacy enters his life again, and following that they explore the multiverse and meet other Spider-people. Check the trailer below:

One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. 🕷 Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/P2arYxSEjv — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 4, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast

Shameik Moore will give voice to the character of Miles, Hailee to Gwen Stacy, and Oscar Isaac to O'Hara or Spider-Man 2099. Meanwhile, Jake Johnson will lend his voice to the character of Peter B. Parker. Issa Rae will play Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India or Pavitr Prabhakar. Greta Lee will play Lyla, Jorma Taccone will play Vulture, and Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider or Ben Reilly.

What is the runtime of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have a runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes. It is 20 minutes longer than the first part of Spider-Verse. The film is helmed by Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, and Joaquim Dos Santos.