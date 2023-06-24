Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Crew Open Up About Unsustainable Working Conditions

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its way to the theatres on June 1 in India. The total box-office collection of the film has crossed the mark of $500 million globally. Amidst the success, the crew of the film has come out with complaints regarding the working conditions they were put through during the making of the film.

3 things you need to know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is headlined by the directorial team of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson.

It tells the story of Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

The film is a sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Film crew exposes unsustainable working conditions

According to a recent report in Vulture, there were significant behind-the-scenes issues with the making of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In order to complete the film before its scheduled release, artists had to put in extra hours and labour long days and nights at the behest of producer Phil Lord. Many of the criticisms centred on Lord's apparent failure to completely conceptualise 3-D animation in the early phases, which necessitated starting again with the completed artwork.

Those who talked with Vulture also mentioned that Chris Miller, a fellow producer, missed much of the production. The release date of Across the Spider-Verse was initially scheduled for April 2022, however, it was then moved forward to October 2022 and then June 2023. The given justification was "pandemic-related delays."

Third part of Spider-Verse trilogy to be delayed

One of the animators was direct about the release of Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third installment in the trilogy. The film is supposed to be released by March 2024, but the crew says there is no chance it would happen. According to them, the sheer weariness of making the last movie has significantly slowed down any progress for the following one, and viewers will be lucky to see the final movie in 2026.