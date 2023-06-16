Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Banned In UAE - Here's Why

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has turned out to be one of the most commercially successful films this year. However, the animation film will not be released in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after failing to meet the country's censorship requirements.

3 things you need to know

The Spider-Verse sequel has faced a ban in the UAE.

This is not the first instance of a Hollywood film facing censorship in the Middle East for its LGBTQ+ themes.

Last year Lightyear was also banned due to a same-sex kissing scene.

Censorship and Ban of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to reports, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse failed to meet the country’s censorship criteria, resulting in its ban. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on June 22. The exact reasons behind the ban have not been officially confirmed, but speculation rose regarding a scene featuring a trans flag in Gwen’s room that read ‘Protect Trans Kids’.

(Spider-Man:Across The Spider-Verse has been banned in the UAE due to trans flag that briefly appears in the film | Image: @shimhaq/Twitter)

It remains unclear whether Across the Spider-Verse will receive a release in Saudi Arabia, though the country's censorship requirements align with those of the UAE.

Censorship of LGBTQ+ themes in films in the Middle East

This is not the first instance when a Hollywood film has faced censorship in the Middle East due to its LGBTQ+ themes. Last summer, another animated film, Lightyear was banned in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Malaysia because of a scene depicting a same-sex kiss between two lesbian space rangers.

Aside from the trans-related speculation, the film has garnered attention for its exploration of Gwen Stacy’s character arc. Voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, Gwen’s story has resonated with viewers who have interpreted her as a closeted trans character.

The film portrays Stacy hiding her true identity from her father, while also featuring in the midst prominent colours of the transgender flag in scenes set in her dimension. However, it’s important to note that Stacy has not been explicitly identified as transgender in the film yet.