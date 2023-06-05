Spider Man Across The Spider Verse Ending Explained; Who Is The New Prowler?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has recently made its debut to widespread praise from both critics and audiences, solidifying its success in both artistic and financial aspects. Notably, this animated masterpiece achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first animated film to surpass the $200 million mark in its opening week.

As the credits roll on Spider-Verse 2, viewers are left on the edge of their seats due to a tantalizing cliffhanger, setting the stage for the highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Here’s what the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, explained (spoilers ahead).

Miles Morales ends up in the wrong universe

(Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) escapes Spider-Man 2099’s Spider Society after an exhilarating wild goose chase. However, he ends up in the wrong universe. How this happened is a bit complicated. Remember Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)? The spider that bit Miles was from an alternate universe and landed in his universe due to the Super Collider event. When Miles uses the Spider Society’s multiversal machine to go through a jump, he lands on Earth-42, where the radioactive spider came from.

Things are slightly different on Earth-42. While Miles wants to save his mother and father from The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), he finds out his uncle Aaron (Brian Tyree Henry) is still alive there. While he realises he’s in the wrong universe, the shock comes later when he comes face to face with an evil version of himself.

How Earth-42 Miles Morales became The Prowler?

(The Prowler from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) | Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

Miles on Earth-42 was originally supposed to be the Spider-Man, but the radioactive spider of his universe was misplaced. Another important aspect of the story is the concept of canon events that take place for a Spider-Man. Miguel O’Hara explains earlier that whenever someone gets Spider powers, they end up losing out on a loved one. While the Earth-42 Miles didn’t become a Spider-Man, the canon event of him losing his father happened anyway.

He subsequently becomes influenced by his uncle Aaron, who is usually The Prowler in the Spider-Man universe. Miles took on the mantle and later came face to face with Miles. The Prowler is going to play a key role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, as the Spidey Miles needs to go to his own universe to save his father.

(Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2018) | Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

It remains to be seen whether the evil Miles is going to have a change of heart and help Spidey Miles. The Spot is also going to be a massive villain in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The third part of the Spider-Verse franchise will be released on March 29. 2024.