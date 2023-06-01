Spider Man Across The Spider Verse Review: This Vibrant Ride Into Multiverse Is Unmissable

Most fans of the web-slinging superhero have been waiting with bated breath for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to hit the theatres. Now that the film is out, it’s about time some questions are answered. Did the sequel deliver on the promises it made with a set of mind-boggling trailers boasting of appearances from hundreds of Spider-powered variants from innumerable universes? Did it live up to fan expectations that were already high, courtesy of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) which won an Oscar under the Best Animated Feature category? Well, it did, and then some more.

Spider-Verse sequel is a visual treat

Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

Animation has brought many poignant stories to life (most anime fans would agree with this). Spider-Man and its various characters were given a new lease of life with the SpiderVerse franchise. In the new film, the animation team tries to go beyond what they achieved in 2018 with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and deliver on all counts. In every sense of the word, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a visual treat.

Every single frame in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is rich and lively with detail. This kind of attention to detail for every frame in a 2-hour 16-minute-long film is a great technical achievement. With a budget of USD 100 million, the filmmakers have upped their animation game significantly.

It is one of the best multiverse films

Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Issac), Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg) in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

Spider-Verse is a core concept in Marvel Comics. While the film does not follow the same storyline as in the comics, it does offer a satisfying journey into the universe filled with Spider-people. Instead of delving into the technicalities, the sequel wears its heart on its sleeve. None of the Spider-Man films so far have reached this level of compelling storytelling.

Miles Morales struggles to remain on the centre stage

A poster for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

Miles Morales, the hearty protagonist that is a deviation from Peter Parker, manages to bring warmth to the big screen. While the first film was about Miles dealing with the great responsibility his great power had dealt him, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is about Miles coming to terms with the larger meaning of that responsibility.

However, Miles takes up the majority of attention in the film, which takes fans away from other fascinating aspects of the film. There are different settings that the film takes place in. And while one can’t complain about Miles’ nuanced character, it would have been refreshing if the audience was given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the plentitude of world-building that was present within the film.

Other characters in Spider-Verse aren't so interesting (Spoiler alert)

Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

This is perhaps the only lukewarm aspect of the Spider-Verse sequel. Miles Morales remains the central figure of the story, which is a fresh breath of air considering the Peter Parker onslaught that Spider-Man: No Way Home was. However, it means a less significant position for other characters in the film.

Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) reprises his role from the first film, though it is reduced to a gimmick with his Spider-Baby. Peni Parker also makes a reappearance, but only as a character to stand with the rest of the lot. Most of the Spider-Men included in the film, which was teased heavily within the trailers, also had very little to say or do. Of course, it’s a film about Miles Morales, but stand-in caricatures for the convenience of the plot are something that makes Across the Spider-Verse less engaging. On the bright side, the Indian Spider-Man (Karan Soni) was pretty fun to witness.

Final verdict

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

For die-hard Spider-Man fans, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a joyful celebration of everything that the web-slinger stands for. With the exception of some seemingly shallow characters, Spider-Verse 2 will offer fans plenty of laughs and sobs with a high dose of action. It should be noted that while the film does end on a note that seems incomplete, it’s to pave the way for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse scheduled to release on March 29, 2024.

For fans old and new alike, Spider-Verse 2 more than stands up to its predecessor.

(Rating: 4/5)