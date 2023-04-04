Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Navigates Perils Of Multiverse

The trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released. Travelling across multiverse, Miles Morales meets a team of Spider people on his mission to save the world. It will be interesting to watch Miles discover himself after being pitted against the other Spider heroes and villains.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is a splash of colours

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer starts with Miles trying to find a balance between school and battling neighbourhood villains. As always, Miles keeps his superhero identity a secret from his parents and continues leading a double life. Gwen, who is Miles' love interest, is from another dimension and invites him on a rollercoaster adventure.

The trailer follows Miles and Gwen as they travel from one reality to another, which will eventually create a conflict among other Spider heroes. However, it has been anticipated that Miles may have to choose between saving the entire universe and saving someone he loves.

One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. 🕷 Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/P2arYxSEjv — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 4, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2, 2023. The movie will get a pan-India release in 10 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali and more. This will give the audience to experience the story of the web-slinging superhero in multiple languages as per their choice.

More about the Spider-Verse trilogy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second movie to be released in the Spider-Verse trilogy. The first movie came out in 2018. Meanwhile, the third part has been titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and will be released in theatres on March 29, 2024.