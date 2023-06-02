Spider-Man Across The SpiderVerse Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Mints Rs 4.20 Crore

On June 1, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its debut in Indian theaters, and its box office performance serves as evidence of its favorable reception by the local audience. This animated film, based on the beloved Spider-Man character from comics, has garnered positive attention.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the box office collection of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been an unexpected delight. Despite being an animation film and releasing on a Thursday, the movie's domestic earnings have been impressive. On its first Friday, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse raked in Rs 4.20 Crore.

About Spider Man Across the Spider Verse

Spiderman Across the Spider Verse is the second movie in the trilogy. The film released in theatres on June 2 in 10 languages. |Image source:@SpiderVerse/Twitter.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second installment in the Spider-Verse franchise, following the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. The film continues the story set in a multiverse where multiple versions of Spider-Man exist. It features Miles Morales as the main protagonist, alongside other iterations of the web-slinger.

Furthermore, there are reports that a third film titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently in development and is expected for release in 2024. This upcoming installment is expected to expand upon the multiverse concept and explore new dimensions and characters within the Spider-Man universe. Fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated sequel.

Spiderman goes Desi

Cricketer Shubhman Gill voices the Indian version of Spider Man. He launched the movie's trailer in Hindi and Punjab recently. | Image source:Varinder Chawla.

Spider Man Across the Spider Verse released in 10 languages in India. This is the first ever Hollywood animation film to be released in several languages. The film also features an Indian Spider-Man for the first time.

The Indian Spider-Man, Pavitra Prabhakar was raised by his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim. The couple tries hard to give Prabhakar quality education despite hailing from a humble background themselves. This makes him an easy target for bullies in the city of Mumbai. However, he does find a companion in another lone person like him - Meera Jain.