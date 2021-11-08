Tom Holland Unveils New Poster Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'; Says 'film Will Blow Minds'

Tom Holland is set to blow minds with his upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is set to mark the fourth outing of Marvel Studios and also one of the most awaited. The third instalment of the Spider-Man series of Marvel Studios and Sony will also bring some old villains and new challenges for Peter Parker. While the filmmakers were not promoting the upcoming superhero flick so far, it seems like they have begun now. Tom Holland recently unveiled the brand new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home and promised fans the film will blow their minds.

Taking to social media, the makers and star Tom Holland recently unveiled the official poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The poster not only gave an intriguing first look at not only Spider-Man but also the villain Doctor Octopus. The poster shows Spider-Man crouching on something looking like a mountain of trash (probably after too much destruction) and facing the tentacles of Doctor Octopus. Well, that's not it, the poster also has a glimpse of the Green Goblin on his Goblin Glider in a distance, behind Peter Parker, seemingly ready to attack the superhero. Electro's lighting and Sandman's sand can also be seen in the background.

The poster itself unveiled Spidey will battle against some iconic supervillains in the upcoming film. sharing the poster, Tom Holland promised his fans the movie will blow their minds. he wrote, "This movie is gonna blow your minds. Trust me!" The poster has ignited excitement among fans as they have been waiting to watch their favourite superhero for a long time. A fan reacted to the poster and wrote, "WE TRUST YOU ALRIGHT J LET US KNOW WHEN THE TRAILER’S GONNA DROP," while another one commented, "IM SO FREAKIN READY !!!!!"

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

The upcoming Marvel flick will pick up after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home after Mysterio discloses the identity of Spider-Man. The film will focus on the Marvel multiverse. It will also see Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange as he helps Peter parker in reversing his secret. As the multiverse is also responsible for Spidey's past villains, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro and others will also return. The film also casts Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013