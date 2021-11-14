'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Second Trailer Release Date Revealed: All You Need To Know

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to surprise fans with the second trailer. The second trailer of the film will release at a fan event in LA on November 16. According to Comicbook, fans who will not be able to make it to LA will witness the trailer online which will be released after the event is over.

After the massive success of the first trailer, fans have been rooting for the team and requested makers to drop another trailer. Tom Holland's Peter Parker is set to return in the MCU threequel, and he will be joined by an unexpected Multiversal cast. This time, Doctor Strange will also be seen making a comeback in No Way Home to help Parker with his identity crisis dilemma.

Spider-Man: No Way Home second trailer to release on this date

It’s been two months since the No Way Home teaser trailer was revealed to the world and, with just two more months to go until the movie’s actual release, fans are eager to know when the theatrical main trailer is coming. Sony provided a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home and shared "With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Earlier, the makers threw an interesting Easter Egg at fans on Monday, 8 November 2021. They dropped the official poster and asked the netizens to 'go ahead and zoom in' on the details. One could find hints of Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and more in the poster. Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing on December 17. The movie stars Tom Holland in the role of Spider-Man and Zendaya is also a part of the venture.

The upcoming Marvel flick will pick up after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home after Mysterio discloses the identity of Spider-Man. The film will focus on the Marvel multiverse. It will also see Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange as he helps Peter parker in reversing his secret.

