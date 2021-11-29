'Spider-Man: No Way Home' To Get An Early Release In India; See New Poster

As the makers of the American superhero Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently unveiled the poster of the film along with the release date, a new set of updates just came in. A new poster along with a new release of the film in India was recently revealed and left the fans in delight.

The moment this news broke on social media, the fans in India expressed their excitement and shared words of gratitude for the makers of the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home release date in India

Sony Pictures recently took to their official Instagram handle and made a thrilling piece of announcement for all the Marvel fans in India and even unveiled a new poster of the film. The new poster of the film depicted Spider-Man in between while Dr Strange at the back with Otto Octavius' tentacles around them. While announcing the news, they stated that they had some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans and added that their favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US. It was then unveiled that Spider-Man: No Way Home release date in India has been set for 16 December 2021 and it will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages.

The caption read, "We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." (Sic)

Numerous fans took to the Instagram post and expressed their happiness while the others thanked Sony Pictures for the delightful news. Some of them also hoped that the theatres don't get shut during that time while others dropped in hearts fire emojis to depict their excitement to watch the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

Apart from Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead, other popular cast members will include Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Benedict Wong as Wong, J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro and many others.

Image: Twitter/@spidermanmovie