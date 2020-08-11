'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Star Christopher Barns Wants To Voice 'Spider-Verse 2'

Christopher Daniel Barnes has voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man: The Animated Series for several years. The artists have now expressed his desire to feature in highly anticipated animation film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. He is reportedly ready to reprise the popular Marvel character.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series star wants to feature in Spider-Verse 2

In a virtual interview with Fandom Spotlite, Christopher Daniel Barnes expressed his desire of voicing Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 film. He said that he had the honour of playing around 30 different Spider-Men over the years and it has been incredible for him. Barnes stated that if given a chance to feature in Spider-Verse 2, he would “do it in a second”. He noted that he loves the characters, and it is a “great honour” every time they ask him to participate.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran on the Fox Kids Network from November 19, 1994, to January 31, 1998. It includes five seasons consisting of 65 episodes. The series focuses on Peter Parker during his college years at Empire State University. When the story commences, Parker has already gained his powers and is working for the Daily Bugle as a part-time freelance photographer. The show features several iconic Spider-Man villains and also Marvel superheroes. Even after ending so long ago, Spider-Man: The Animated Series is one of the most celebrated adaptations of the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger.

Christopher Daniel Barnes has voice Spider-Man several times, following the end of the animated series. He has played different iterations of the character across multiple video games, including Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions game released in 2010. He recalled that he started voicing the character at a "very young age".When he was done voicing the wall-crawler for a long time, the makers again called him back a few years ago.

They offered him to be a part of Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. Barnes replied that he would love to do the part, but thought that he was a “little too old” to play the sort of coming-of-age hero archetype, which Spider-Man represents. The developers said that it is a different character, which turned out to be Spider-Man Noir. The artists mentioned that they told him the character is older, darker and bitter, to which he jokingly replied that it is him.

Although Christopher Daniel Barnes has expressed his desire to features in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, there is no confirmation whether he would appear in it or not. The movie is currently in the development stage. The makers have teased that the sequel to the Oscar-winning film will be bigger than its first instalment. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set to swing in theatres from October 7, 2022.

