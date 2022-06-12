'Spiderman: No Way Home' Set For Re-release In Theatres With Additional Footage; Read

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released back in December 2021 and went on to garner love and adulation from fans and critics alike. The plot of the film picks up from where its predecessor Far From Home left off, after Peter Parker, whose identity as Spider-Man is revealed to the world. As No Way Home recently received a digital release with fans enjoying Spidey's endeavours from the comforts of their homes, it was recently revealed that the film is set to be re-released in theatres in select areas with some additional footage.

Spider-man No Way Home to be re-released in US and Canada

The makers of the notable Marvel superhero film Spider-man No Way Home recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video clip depicting the three Spidermen together namely Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield sitting together. They leave fans cracked up as they all introduce themselves as Spiderman. The tweet further mentioned that there was more interesting footage from the film which was yet to be unveiled to the fans. The makers further announced the film will be released in theatres again with added footage. The tweet read, “You wanted more Spidey and you got it!#SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!” (sic)

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, as Simu Liu’s Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings gave tough competition to Spider-man No Way Home at the box office, the actor revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home 'cheated' to beat the Simu Liu starrer project in terms of collections at ticket windows. He said, “We had such a great run. Shang-Chi came out, we saved cinema, we set a Labor Day box office record. And then Spider-Man came along." He laughs and further continues "In my humble opinion, great movie, loved it. I grew up watching [Spider-Man movies], I've seen all of them. But in my opinion, [they] deployed a cheat code and brought back nostalgia all the way [from 20 years ago]."

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie