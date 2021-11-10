'Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae Poses With Leonardo DiCaprio In Latest Pic; Fans Call It 'epic'

As the actors from the popular Netflix series, Squid Game are gaining immense love and fame from all over the world, one of the lead actors, Lee Jung-jae recently gave a glimpse of his fan moment with Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram.

Squid Game star, Lee Jung-jae is a popular South Korean actor who gained immense appreciation from the audience for his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix record-breaking series.

Lee Jung-jae's picture with Leonardo DiCaprio leaves fans amazed

Lee Jung-jae recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a stunning pice of glimpse of himself posing with the legendary American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. In the picture, The Squid Game actor can be seen wearing a black and white tuxedo with a black bow tie while gleefully smiling for the camera. On the other hand, the Titanic actor, Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen in a black tux while posing for the camera alongside Lee Jung-jae.

The moment Lee Jung-jae's picture with Leonardo DiCaprio surfaced on the internet, the fans were delighted to see both the actors in one frame. Many fans took to Lee Jung-jae's latest Instagram post and dropped in hearts and fire emojis to depict how their picture was fiery and full of love. Some fans also expressed their excitement and stated that they could not believe Lee Jung-jae met Leonardo. A couple of fans also poured heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express how amazed they were to see the actors together. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Lee Jung-jae's latest Instagram post.

In a recent interaction with Variety, Lee Jung-jae expressed his desire to work with overseas production if the right offer came along. He even spoke about the massive success of his Netflix show and revealed how he had no idea that the show will receive so much love when he first came on board.

The actor has been a part of numerous popular shows and movies namely Sandglass, White Nights 3.98, Triple, Chief of Staff, Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds, The Accidental Gangster and the Mistaken Courtesan and others. He was last seen in Squid Game, Trade Your Love, Deliver Us from Evil, Delayed Justice and Dramaworld 2 and will soon be appearing in movies namely Hunt, Wiretap. On the other hand, as the fans have been speculating about the release of Squid Game season 2, the makers recently confirmed the same, however, the release date is yet to be unveiled.

