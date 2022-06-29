Stalker Breaks Into Ariana Grande's House In Violation Of Restraining Order: Report

American singer Ariana Grande suffered a security threat on her 29th birthday after a man reportedly broke into her house. Identified as Aharon Brown, the man was under a restraining order after threatening to kill the singer and her family in September last year. In the latest development, Brown showed up at the singer's Montecito home violating the restraining order.

As per a TMZ report, Aharon Brown broke into the 29-year-old singer's Montecito home on 26 June 2022. The man was arrested as he tried to get closer to Grande and almost succeeded by breaking into her house. The 7 Rings singer was reportedly not home during the time of the break-in.

Police were alerted after the security alarm went off and promptly arrested Brown. He was charged with stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction. As per the outlet, Brown is in the custody and has pled not guilty to the above-mentioned charges.

As mentioned earlier, this was not an isolated incident as Brown had earlier appeared at Grande's residence directing life-threatening warnings at her. As per a report on Rolling Stone, Grande's security guard testified in court about how Brown appeared at the residence and brandished a knife.

Following the incident, Ariana Grande alleged that Brown threatened to kill her and her family. In a statement submitted to the court, she wrote that she was terrified by the obsessive behaviour of the man after he started being spotted outside her residence in February. She also claimed that the man visited her frequently between August and September and sometimes showed up daily.

The singer also stated that she feared for her life as well as for her loved ones. Grande also affirmed that without a restraining order, he could continue to come to her residence and 'murder' her or her family members. She was granted a five-year restraining order against Aharon Brown.

Additionally, Ariana Grande and her mother secured a restraining order against another stalker named Fidel Henriques in May 2022.

