These Stanley Kubrick Movies Should Be Part Of Every Movie Lover's Watch List

Stanley Kubrick is considered to be one of the greatest Hollywood filmmakers of all time. So much so that due to his perfectionist attitude The Shining director even went on to work on the visual effects, writing, editing and directional part for many of his films. So if you are a fan of cult classic movies these Stanley Kubrick movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Stanley Kubrick’s best movies

1. 2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey is considered to be one of his best works. The film went on to receive cult classic status because of its accurate depiction of space, human evolution, technology, and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

It became the highest-grossing North American film in the year 1968. 2001: A Space Odyssey was nominated for four Academy Awards. Stanley Kubrick who produced, directed and co-wrote the film, He also designed the film's visual effects and even went on to win an Academy Award for the same.

2. The Shining

The Shining is another film where Stanley Kubrick’s vision and direction shined brightly. The film is based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel of the same name. Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining was the first film to shoot many of its scenes on a Steadicam. This Stanley Kubrick film is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential horror films ever made.

3. Spartacus

Spartacus is considered to be one of Stanley Kubrick’s most successful films. As the name suggests, Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus is inspired by the life of the leader of the slave revolt and depicts the events of the Third Servile War.

The film's success can be proven by its four-win at the Oscars that year. Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus became the biggest money-maker for Universal Studios until it was surpassed by Airport in 1970.

Image Courtesy: Stanley Kubrick Instagram

