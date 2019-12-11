Books: 5 Women Authors Of Science-fiction Whom You Must Read

The TV show Star Trek has influenced many people from all over the world. The science-fiction show has a huge following and is known to be one of the best pieces of creation from the genre. The imagination that went behind making the show has been credited by many. The creator of the character of Spock and one of the show’s creators DC Fontana has passed away recently. Initially, Fontana had to go by her initials to surpass any negative sexist preconceptions in the industry. In her Memoriam, let’s have a look at some other female authors of sci-fi that are a must-read.

Octavia Butler

Octavia is one of the most honoured writers in the history of sci-fi. She has built a legacy by exposing the hierarchies of class and by dealing with complex issues like the race at an earlier age. Being the daughter of a housecleaner in California, the topics she dealt with were hardcore and challenging. Her work was considered to be intelligent and known for dealing with the concepts of change as well as the failings and shortcomings of humans.

Kameron Hurley

Kameron Hurley is known for pushing the boundaries of writing and her style of writing differs from that of a quintessential sci-fi writer. Her first major work was trilogy titled Bel Dame Apocrypha, which was a tale of a gutsy government assassin who turned into a bounty hunter. The books are smart and because of her descriptive style of writing, they are often termed as gory.

Andre Norton

Alice Norton like most female sci-fi writers adopted a male pseudonym to compete in the market, she hence became Andre Norton. She has over 130 novels and a similar number of short stories to her name. she was a young adult writer who dealt with the genre of fantasy at the beginning of her career, however, she soon entered the adult market and wrote for the sci-fi genre. Her books were adapted in the movie Beastmaster in 1982.

C. J. Cherryh

Much like D.C Fontana, C.J Cherryh was a Midwestern girl named Carolyn Janice Cherry who hid behind her initials to avoid discrimination. Her first books were published in 1976 however she was extremely creative and has over 60 volumes of books in print. Her in-depth sense of writing and her careful crafting of fictions words made her readers feel foreign as well as at ease at the same time.

