Star Trek's Most Revered Writer And Hollywood Trailblazer D.C. Fontana Has Passed Away

The Star Trek family has lost one of its most revered writers, Dorothy Fontana. She passed away this week at her home in Los Angeles. D.C. Fontana has played a huge role in the Star Trek franchise by being a teacher and mentor for young screenwriters, and a trailblazer for women in Hollywood. Dorothy is the real brain behind the introduction of Spock's parents and many explorations of Vulcan culture. The writer always had a thing for content since she was a child and her passion made her pursue take up a professional job in the TV industry. Read more to know about Dorothy Fontana’s contribution to the Star Trek franchise.

D.C. Fontana's contribution to the Star Trek franchise

Dorothy co-wrote The Next Generation pilot episode, Encounter at Farpoint with franchise creator Gene Roddenberry. She was also interested in contributing to the gaming sector of Star Trek by taking up a number of writing and story roles for Star Trek video games. After trying her hand in gaming, she went on work on the animated parts of the franchise including The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine.

D.C. Fontana's struggle

Dorothy spoke to a news website back in 2013 and shared that were very few women working in the action/adventure or speculative fiction genres during her career’s initial stages. She added that there were not many women working as writers in the industry and usually the women in the industry used to work on soap operas or variety shows, but even in those cases they faced frequent discrimination. The writer said that the current scenario is not the same anymore.

