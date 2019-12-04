These Young Adult Fiction Books Must Be Added To Your Reading List Next

Nothing makes a voracious reader happier than the stack of books on his/her study table. Fiction books take you to the imaginative world created by the author. As you delve into more pages of the book, you get deeply engrossed into the story. In fact, one starts relating to the characters and incidents with time. Even though there's no dearth in genres available in terms of books, yet fictional books hold a special place in every young reader's heart. Among countless masterpieces available in bookstores, take a look at five popular young adult fiction books that you should add in your reading list-

Five Best Young-Adult Fiction Books

The Twilight Novel Series by Stephenie Meyer

The popularity of this series by Stephenie Meyer surpassed all heights when it transformed into a movie franchise. It is a bitter-sweet tale of three different species: vampires, werewolves, and human beings, who somehow becomes an indispensable part of each other's lives. The Twilight series is filled with drama, bloodshed, romance, and agony. This series should be definitely on your reading list if you haven't read it already.

The Fault In Our Stars by John Green

One of the best selling fiction books of all time is The fault In Our Stars. An exceptionally popular book, which was also transformed into a movie. The book is a love story and life struggles of two ailing patients who die at a very young age. There's no ray of doubt that John Green is a legendary writer, and his books are nothing short of perfection. A must-read book for young adults.

Chicken Soup Series by Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen

The Chicken Soup series is something every young adult is very fond of, especially females. This series is an amalgamation of a few short stories dealing with broken relations, be it with your family members or romantic interest. Chicken Soup series of books are all about happy endings and feel-good factor. Highly recommended fictional book for young adults.

Looking For Alaska by John Green

If you are someone who loves mysterious characters, then this fiction book for you. Looking For Alaska is a story of a young adult who is wrapped in complications of broken relationships and is grappled with emotional suffocation and troubles of family life. The book has all the elements which keep you glued to it throughout.

The 3 Mistakes Of My Life by Chetan Bhagat

This man needs no introduction, Chetan Bhagat is a brand himself. All his book takes you through an array of emotions, with every chapter. Chetan Bhagat books are invariably awarded, best selling fiction books. The 3 mistakes of my life, is one such novel, which made him very popular amidst young adults. As the title suggests, this books is a tale of three incidents that changes his life. For better or worse, that's upon you to decide.

