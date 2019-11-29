The Fugitive Reboot: Warner Bros. Set To Remake The Iconic Harrison Ford Flick

Warner Bros is all set to work with the critically acclaimed director Albert Hughes on their latest venture which is a reboot of the 1993 crime drama The Fugitive. Erik Feig will be producing the movie. Read more to know about the upcoming reboot of Harrison Ford’s The Fugitive.

Warner Bros. set to remake the iconic Harrison Ford flick

Warner Bros intends to make a spinoff of the original movie that featured Harrison Ford in the lead role. The film was based on a television series of the same name. The movie had received several Oscar nominations and managed to win one Academy Award.

The plot of the movie revolved around Dr. Richard Kimble, who escapes from Police custody in a mishap. He is wrongfully convicted for the murder of his wife and is sentenced to death. The movie focuses on how he manages to catch his wife’s killer and clear his name that has been tarnished due to false accusations. The movie got a spinoff in the year 1998 called U.S. Marshals, in which Tommy Lee Jones reprised his role as a U.S. Marshal. Fans of the movie are all thrilled and excited as the film is set to get a reboot.

About Warner Bros upcoming movie

Warner Bros are all set for their upcoming adventure fantasy Wonder Woman 1984. It is a sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman movie. Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, and Gal Gadot will be seen in the lead roles in this sequel. Not much has been revealed about the movie, but there have been rumours that the film will tell the story of Wonder Woman and her adventures during the year 1984. Star Trek Beyond actor Chris Pine will be reprising his role as Steve Trevor in the upcoming sequel. It is set to release on June 5, 2020.

