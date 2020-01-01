Star Wars: Palpatine Created Anakin Says Emperor's Clone Wars Voice Actor

Sam Witwer, the voice actor from Star Wars: The Clone Wars said that Palpatine did create Anakin Skywalker. The voice actor started his career when he voiced Starkiller and Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game in 2008. Sam Witwer has even lent his voice for other several Star Wars video games and Tv Shows. But, the voice actor is most well known for voicing Darth Maul on The Clone Wars in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Did Palpatine create Anakin?

Fans, throughout the original trilogy, kept wondering who Darth Vader’s father was, especially since the father and son dynamic became such a big part of Luke and Vader’s storyline. Fans were hoping to get an answer when Lucas announced his prequel trilogy focusing on the rise of Anakin Skywalker, but fans weren't fond of the explanation. Qui-Gonn Jinn believed that Shmi Skywalker's pregnancy was a result of the Force, revealing that Midi-chlorins was responsible for creating Anakin Skywalker. For a while, fans thought that Palpatine could have played a hand in creating Anakin Skywalker to ensure the Sith would rule the galaxy and the revelation that Palpatine created Snoke and even supported his theory in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now, Sam Witwer has shared his opinion on this theory.

Palpatine quite possibly was responsible for Anakin's birth.



Come at me story group.



And Merry Christmas!#StarWars — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) December 25, 2019

Matt Martin already shut that down. — John B (@angelus073) December 25, 2019

Sam Witwer recently tweeted and explained that he thought it was possible that Emperor Palpatine created Anakin Skywalker. Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin confirmed that Palpatine did not create Anakin Skywalker with Darth Vader comic writer Charles Soule supporting Martin saying, "The dark is not a reliable narrator." Sam Witwer also said in one of the comments that he disagrees with Martin’s opinion on that matter. While Palpatine creating Anakin Skywalker will always be an interesting theory, it’s highly unlikely that it would ever play out on the big screen.

