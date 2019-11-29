Star Wars Spin Off Series The Mandalorian Confirms A Major Clone Wars Influence

The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe is one of the most-watched shows right now. Episode 3 recently confirmed the connection of the main character to the clone wars saga. Episode 3, The Sin confirmed that the theories which were made up by fans were true. However, the first episode of The Mandalorian gave us a hint into Mandalorian's past. The flashback certainly spotted a droid flying across the sky and a B2 super battle droid firing at the civilians. At one stage of the flashback, a battle droid seems to kill the Mandalorian's parents and then comes to kill Mandalorian.

This incident takes place during the Clone Wars. The flashback also depicts the Siege of Mandalore which is one of the final battles of the Clone Wars. Although there were a few episodes in season 1 of The Mandalorian there is still a lot to be revealed about the character and his origins. After the speculations about the war, fans are slowly understanding the mysterious character.

The American series only premieres on Disney+. Chapter (Episode) 4 of the action series released on November 29,2019. The recent chapter is directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. The show recently uploaded a video regarding their latest episode.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy is going to release their third instalment Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. J. J. Abrams' directional is the most awaited movie of the year. It is all set to release on December 20, 2019. The movie will be starring Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and many more.

