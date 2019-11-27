The Mandalorian Wins The War Against Stranger Things As America's Most In Demand Show

It was obvious that when The Mandalorian was announced, it would emerge as one of the most-loved television series. It is one of the latest Disney+ originals and is part of the Star Wars universe. And in just two weeks, The Mandalorian has emerged as America's most in-demand show, surpassing the 21-week record of streaming giant Netflix's Stranger Things.

Read Baby Yoda Memes: Here Are The Best Memes On The Adorable Mandalorian Character

The Mandalorian is the first Star Wars web television series

Disney+ is the flagship streaming service of the entertainment giant, The Walt Disney Company. Launched just two weeks back, the streaming service hosts content from various Disney properties, such as Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. The Mandalorian was one of the first original series to debut when the streaming service was launched on November 12, 2019, in North America and selected countries across the globe. With this show, Disney+ is following the traditional weekly release schedule, wherein they release one episode per week. This is in stark contrast to Netflix's infamous binging schedule, wherein they drop all the episodes at once.

Read Star Wars: All You Need To Know About The Mandalorian Before Its Launch In India

Stranger Things is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix

The Mandalorian is a prequel and is set five years after the events of the 1983 Star Wars film, Return of the Jedi and follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter beyond the reaches of the New Republic. Actor Jon Favreau serves as creator, head writer, showrunner, and executive producer. A total of eight episodes will be part of the first season, and the second season has been ordered.

Read The Mandalorian Release Schedule: Everything You Need To Know

Stranger Things is a science fiction-horror web television series created by The Duffer Brothers. It is one of the most-watched original television series on Netflix. The series consists of three seasons, with a fourth one scheduled to release in the year 2020.

Read Stranger Things Day: Best Scenes From The Duffer Brothers' Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.