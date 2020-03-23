Stephen Fry Reveals How He Pass Time In Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Dread

English actor and comedian Stephen Fry recently revealed his tips on self-isolation during the difficult times of coronavirus outbreak. While appearing on The Andrew Marr Show in his capacity as president of mental health charity Mind, Fry offered his tips on “how to get through the day”. While Marr suggested that most people have a notion of Fry reading Greek mythology and “working through Wagner”, Fry said that he is currently reading PG Wodehouse and Agatha Christie at the moment. He further added that it seems to him that it is somehow ‘speaking to his soul’.

On elaborating more about how he spends his time at home when he’s not reading, Fry revealed that he stays online to reacquaint himself with calligraphy. According to him, YouTube and other sources have contributed him to learn how to shape letters and how to slowly “get out pen or pencil to do things like that”.

So easy to say #StayAtHome like any major change it takes courage, effort & new ways of thinking. These simple points (from a group of health professionals) might be helpful. I’m sure many will come up with brilliant ideas over the weeks to add to this … pic.twitter.com/OrxOGMtnXb — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 17, 2020

Other celebrities share tips

Jennifer Aniston was one of the many celebrities who has been vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world. The actor recently and shared a heartfelt note as an Instagram story for her fans and advised them to stay informed and calm. To avoid spreading of the deadly pathogen, Jennifer Aniston stated that people should stay inside their homes and avoid going to crowded public places. She also urged everyone to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Moreover, Laura Brown recently and tried to raise awareness about the coronavirus outbreak with some humour on Instagram. The fashion influencer and journalist posted a video on her Instagram where her dog can be seen talking about the Coronavirus outbreak through their perspective whilst also sharing some tips.

Even Shawn Mendes took to his social media and shared a video where he can be seen urging his fans to look out for each other as they go through the coronavirus outbreak The singer-songwriter also shared the link for his charitable organization named the Shawn Mendes Foundation in case his fans need any resources.

