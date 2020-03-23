Janta Curfew | PM Narendra Modi Praises Malini Awasthi For Her Coronavirus Themed Song

The whole country came to a standstill on Sunday as PM Narendra Modi announced the Janta Curfew. The roads were empty and everyone followed the orders and stayed home to avoid the outbreak of Coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi is also keeping the nation busy by sharing regular Coronavirus updates on his Twitter account. He is sharing many pictures and videos on his account to spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. In one of his recent posts, he appreciated the Indian folk singer Malini Awasthi. She took to her Twitter account to share a Coronavirus themed song and PM Narendra Modi retweeted it with an appreciating message on his account.

PM Narendra Modi shared the video in which Malini Awasthi was seen singing the Coronavirus themed song. PM Narendra Modi appreciated her efforts by saying, “Everyone is trying to do whatever they can to make Janta Curfew a success. Folk Singer Malini Awasthi is inspiring people in her unique way.” He wrote this message in Hindi to make it reach to a wider audience.

See the video and PM Narendra Modi's response here

Malini Awasthi is an Indian folk singer who is famous for her songs in Hindi and related languages like Awadhi, Bundelkhandi and Bhojpuri. She was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2016 for her outstanding work in folk singing. She is best known for her work in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She lent her voice for the song Sunder Susheel in the film. Many celebrities took to their social media to share their responses on Janta Curfew.

