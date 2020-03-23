Entry Of Veggies, Fish And Milk From Maha To Stop, Says Goa CM Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A high-level Cabinet meeting was held between Goa CM Pramod Sawant, ministers and other administration on Monday. The meeting was deliberate on precautions to be taken considering the central government guidelines and an overall action plan for the state of Goa in view of rising Coronavirus cases in India.

In a Cabinet meeting, it was decided that the groceries, milk, vegetables, fish stalls, and supermarkets to be open between 6 in the morning to 11 am. Importantly, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during Facebook live announced that the entry of vegetables, fish, and milk from Maharashtra will be completely stopped. Also, water, LPG, petrol, and power services to remain open.

READ | BREAKING: Here's PM Modi's Stern Message To Lockdown Violators In India's Coronavirus War

CM Sawant government has also asked hotels to stop taking new bookings. If possible, refund the money of the customers who did prior bookings. Moreover, review of restrictions on March 26.

Janta Curfew extended

CM Sawant has also instructed that people who have travel history since the last 8-10 days should be home quarantined. More than three people should not come together as the next eight days are risky. In the view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Goa government on Sunday extended Janta Curfew in the state till March 25.

READ | BREAKING: Maharashtra's Coronavirus Cases Jump To 89; Government Confirms 3rd Death

On Sunday, a detailed circular was been issued by the General Administration Department stating that only essential services would be operational as it announced a three-day paid public holiday for the government as well as private offices from March 23 till March 25.

The Office of the District Magistrate (North Goa) on Sunday issued a statement that read: “There is a prevailing situation in the country due to the Health Emergency posed by COVID-19, in order to contain the spread of said epidemic, certain measures are required to be taken. And whereas, there are sufficient grounds for proceedings under the sub-section (1) of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, for the closure of all the Government departments, State government industrial departments, industries, Private establishments including factories and companies, and any business/trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishments, except essential services within North Goa district with effect from 00.00hrs of 23/03/2020 (i.e. intervening midnight of 22nd and 23rd March 2020) to 00.00 hrs of 26/03/2020 (i.e intervening midnight of 25th March and 26th March 2020).”

READ | Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total Cases, Deaths, Statistics And State-wise Breakup

READ | BREAKING: Centre Tells States To Take Legal Action Against Lockdown Violators & Enforce It