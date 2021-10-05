Sterling K Brown Roped In To Star In Hulu's New 'Washington Black' Series Adaptation

Recently, the online streaming site Hulu has given a green signal to the series adaptation of the novel titled Washington Black. According to the news agency, ANI, actor Sterling K Brown is roped in to star and executively produce the show. The report suggests the project had received a script commitment with a penalty attached at Hulu in the month of September 2019. Scroll down to read more.

Sterling K Brown to feature in Washington Black series adaptation

Based on the Esi Edugyan novel of the same name, the nine-episode Hulu series focuses on the 19th-century adventures of George Washington 'Wash' Black, an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation, who must flee after a terrific death threatens to upend his life. As per the report, Sterling K Brown will essay the larger-than-life role of Medwin Harris. His character travels the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia as the de facto Mayor of Black Halifax prioritises the community over everything except Washington Black, his young protege. Meeting Wash sends Brown's character down a challenging path of self-discovery.

Selwyn Seyfu Hinds will pen the series adaptation and executively produce the series. Brown will serve as executive produce under his Indian Meadows Productions banner. Along with Brown and Hinds, the Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams and DJ Goldberg will also executively produce the drama along with Anthony Hemingway and Jennifer Johnson. Edugyan will be a co-producer. 20th Television will produce, with Brown currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Speaking about the same, Brown exclaimed, "Washington Black inspires me! This young man and the adventure he undertakes remind me of how the power of imagination and the creativity of artistry can transform the world in which we live. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds has taken the transcendent words of Esi Edugyan and created a spectacular universe that brings to fruition the power of possibility."

Washington Black is the first television series featuring Brown that he has lined up since it was announced that This Is Us is marching towards its end with its sixth season. Brown has been featured in the hit NBC family drama since it was launched in the year 2016. The actor has bagged five Emmy nominations for the best actor category in a drama series for his time on the show, winning the award in the year 2017. Brown is also a Golden Globe winner for the series in 2018.

(Image: AP)