Hulu: New Movies And Shows To Be Released On The OTT Platform In October 2021

As the fans await the release of thrilling shows and movies to watch on Hulu, a list of several movies and series were revealed that have been slated to release in October 2021. One of the highly-anticipated Hulu original, Dopestick has been added to the list and even the popular Baker’s Dozen will begin streaming on Hulu this month. The fans will also be able to enjoy popular movies and tv shows namely The Hunger Games, Star Trek, Total Recall, and others on Hulu. It has also listed a series of shows and movies for the fans wondering what to watch on Hulu this weekend. Take a look-

Hulu October 2021 releases

October 1

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

October 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

October 6

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

October 7

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 8

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

October 12

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

October 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 18

Dream Horse (2020)

October 20

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

October 22

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

October 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

October 25

Come Away (2020)

October 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

October 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

October 28

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

October 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)

